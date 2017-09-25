BOJ’s Kuroda: There is still some distance to achieving price target

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at a meeting with business leaders, in Osaka.

Key Headlines:

There is still some distance to achieving price target

Will continue with powerful monetary easing to achieve price target at earliest date possible

Economy enjoying balanced expansion driven by external, domestic demand

Inflation continues on weak note

Expect inflation to accelerate ahead toward BOJ’s 2% target

Seeing signs companies' price-setting behaviour may be changing due to tight labour market, improving economy

BOJ will have more policy room left for the future if nominal interest rates are higher

By aiming to achieve 2% inflation, like other central banks, BOJ can contribute to long-term fx stability

Isn't aiming just to drive up inflation, instead aiming to achieve positive economic cycle where household income rises