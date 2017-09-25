BOJ’s Kuroda: There is still some distance to achieving price target

BOJ’s Kuroda: There is still some distance to achieving price targetBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at a meeting with business leaders, in Osaka.
Key Headlines:
There is still some distance to achieving price target
Will continue with powerful monetary easing to achieve price target at earliest date possible
Economy enjoying balanced expansion driven by external, domestic demand
Inflation continues on weak note
Expect inflation to accelerate ahead toward BOJ’s 2% target
Seeing signs companies' price-setting behaviour may be changing due to tight labour market, improving economy
BOJ will have more policy room left for the future if nominal interest rates are higher
By aiming to achieve 2% inflation, like other central banks, BOJ can contribute to long-term fx stability
Isn't aiming just to drive up inflation, instead aiming to achieve positive economic cycle where household income rises
