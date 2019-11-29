BOJ’s Kuroda: Not thinking of further easing at present

More comments flowing in from the BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he downplays expectations of further monetary policy easing at present.
Would be necessary and possible to ease policy further if risks grow that momentum towards 2% inflation is lost.
Not at stage to consider timing and method of exit from monetary stimulus.
Monetary policy not targeting currencies.
Currencies won't necessarily move in tandem with monetary policy.
Desirable for currencies to move in line with fundamentals.
Can't say for sure that yen has weakened because of BOJ easing.
China's economy unlikely to fall into recession.
Global demand will recover ahead although timing to be delayed.
Private consumption somewhat weakening, warrants attention.
We still view that the Japanese economy will gradually recover as a whole.
USD/JPY trades listless around 109.50, awaiting fresh trading impetus from the session ahead. US-China trade uncertainty combined with risk-off action in the equities keep the JPY bulls in charge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of euro-zone inflation, other figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation figures and German employment data are eyed as Americans return from the Thanksgiving holidays.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016
Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.