BOJ’s Kuroda: Not thinking of further easing at present

More comments flowing in from the BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he downplays expectations of further monetary policy easing at present.

Would be necessary and possible to ease policy further if risks grow that momentum towards 2% inflation is lost.

Not at stage to consider timing and method of exit from monetary stimulus.

Monetary policy not targeting currencies.

Currencies won't necessarily move in tandem with monetary policy.

Desirable for currencies to move in line with fundamentals.

Can't say for sure that yen has weakened because of BOJ easing.

China's economy unlikely to fall into recession.

Global demand will recover ahead although timing to be delayed.

Private consumption somewhat weakening, warrants attention.

We still view that the Japanese economy will gradually recover as a whole.