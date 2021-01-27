BOJ’s Kuroda: Central bank’s ETF buying aimed at supporting economy

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) ETF buying may have helped push up stock prices, but the move, as well as our monetary easing steps, are aimed at supporting the economy, the central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.
Additional comments
Frequency, size of BOJ’s ETF buying have recently fallen quite a bit.
Don't think BOJ’s ETF buying is distorting Japan’s stock market.
BOJ is buying ETF as part of comprehensive package to support economy, prices.
No plan now to end BOJ’s stimulus programmes, including its ETF buying.
Latent profits on BOJ’s ETF holdings currently stands around 12-13 trillion yen.
Based on rough estimate, BOJ’s ETF holdings won't incur latent losses unless the Nikkei average falls below 21,000.
USD/JPY jumps towards 108.00
USD/JPY trades around 103.70, recovering from a dip to 103.58 lows. The spot adds 0.12% on the day ahead of the US durable goods data and the Fed decision.
