BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ remains on guard against overseas conditions including heightening tension regarding Iran

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the escalating US-Mid East tensions.

Key Quotes:

Will guide policy while examining overseas economic risks. Need to be vigilant without any preset idea on risks such as US-China trade tension, geopolitical risks. BOJ remains on guard against overseas conditions including heightening tension regarding Iran. While domestic demand remains firm need to monitor sales tax hike impact and overseas developments.

There is nothing new from the BOJ Chief, as he also attempts to calm the Japanese investors, as full markets return to the US-Iran geopolitical escalation, and with the 2020 trading having kicked-off amid negative risk sentiment.

His comments come after Japan’s Finance Minister Aso assured that the economy is improving.