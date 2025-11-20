BoJ’s Koeda: Japan's recent economic indicators have been solid overall

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Junko Koeda said on Thursday that Japan’s underlying inflation is now around 2%, supported by broadly solid economic indicators, tight labour-market conditions and demand–supply balances that have largely normalised.

Key quotes

Japan's recent economic indicators have been solid overall.



Prices in Japan have, on the whole, been relatively strong recently.



Japan's economic growth is projected to be modest temporarily and then to accelerate,



As for prices, the effects of the rise in food prices, such as rice prices, are expected to wane through the first half of the next fiscal year.



As for risks to prices, boj (not bok) considers firms' wage- and price-setting behavior, and developments in foreign exchange rates and import prices.



Comprehensive look at members' latest forecasts as of october indicates that risks to economic activity are balanced for fiscal 2025 and skewed to the downside for fiscal 2026.



Risks to prices are balanced.



If rice's price level significantly heightens consumers' perception of rising prices, this would create upside risk to prices through a rise in inflation expectations.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.20% on the day at 157.30.