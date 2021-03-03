BOJ’s Kataoka: Lowering short, long-term rates needed – MNI

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must lower both short and long-term policy interest rates via ramping up purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), the central bank’s board member Goushi Kataoka told business leaders in Maebashi City via an online meeting, per MNI.
Key quotes
“As for commitment, in order to prevent Japan's economy from falling into deflation, further policy coordination of both fiscal and monetary policy is needed.”
“It was necessary for the BOJ to strengthen its policy commitment by relating the forward guidance for policy rates to price targets.”
“Hard to foresee inflation approaching 2% given pace of economic recovery will be modest.”
“BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation with an eye on pandemic impact, including re-extending credit programmes.”
“Expect Japan's price growth to stagnate for a prolonged period of time.”
“Personally, believe the BOJ must strengthen easing via YCC, policy commitment.”
“At the March review the BOJ must examine and explain its policy strategy taking into account a lack of prospect for achieving its price target.”
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 106.80, up 0.14% on the day, heading back towards 107.00 amid the risk-on market profile.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 1.38 after dismal China Services PMI
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risks recover as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold: The bullish conditions improve, eyes on $1,760
Gold prices are moving higher with $1,760 on the radar. The hourly charts are offering a fresh support structure. The upside is expected, however, as the MACD turns less negative and the 10 SMA approaches the 21 SMA.
GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD trims prior gains while declining, down 0.08% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles Tuesday’s bounce off 21-day EMA amid the bearish MACD conditions. Sustained trading beyond key EMA, trend lines joins hopes of easy budget to favor bulls.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).