The Japanes Yen is strengthening across the board despite the decision by the Bank of Japan to participate in bond market operations today.

BOJ: Watch for JGB purchases today, important for JPY volatility - Nomura

BOJ has made offers to buy 1 tln yen T-Bills outright on Feb 7m, 70bn JGB maturin in less than a year outright, 450bln JGB maturing in 5-10 year outright.