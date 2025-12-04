TRENDING:
BoJ reportly likely to raise rates in December — Reuters

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is anticipated to hike interest rates in December, with the government expected to tolerate such a decision, according to three government sources familiar with the talks, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The source said that the Japanese central bank is likely to raise its policy rate to 0.75% from 0.5%, as Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the BoJ will consider the "pros and cons" of raising rates this month, signaling a strong chance of a hike at the December 18-19 meeting. This would be the first hike since January.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.08% on the day at 155.35.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

The EUR/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains to its highest level since October 17. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1660-1.1655 region, though the downside seems limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to around 1.3330 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The major pair retreats from nearly a two-month high amid renewed US Dollar demand. However, the rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week might cap its downside. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. 

Gold trades with a negative bias during the Asian session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains confined in the weekly range. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the commodity.

