BoJ reportly likely to raise rates in December — Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is anticipated to hike interest rates in December, with the government expected to tolerate such a decision, according to three government sources familiar with the talks, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The source said that the Japanese central bank is likely to raise its policy rate to 0.75% from 0.5%, as Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the BoJ will consider the "pros and cons" of raising rates this month, signaling a strong chance of a hike at the December 18-19 meeting. This would be the first hike since January.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.08% on the day at 155.35.