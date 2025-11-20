BoJ plans to raise interest rates in December, but decision on knife-edge - Reuters poll

A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that a narrow majority of economists expect the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise rates to 0.75% in December, with all forecasters seeing at least that level by the end of the first quarter (Q1).

Key quotes

Bank of Japan to raise key interest rate to at least 0.75% by end of Q1 next year, economists unanimously say.



Bank of Japan to raise key interest rate to 0.75% in December, say 53% of economists, 43 of 81.



Japan's rate of pay increase in next year's labour talks seen at 4.90% vs 5.25% this year.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.24% higher on the day to trade at 157.35.