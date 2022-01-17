BoJ: No change seen at its meeting this week – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, noted the BoJ is seen keeping its monetary conditions intact at its event on Tuesday.
Key Quote
“Our monetary policy outlook is unchanged as the uncertain near-term growth outlook and potentially even weaker inflation outlook (due to crude oil price correction) keeps our view that the BoJ will not be tightening anytime soon and will maintain its massive stimulus, possibly at least until FY2023”.
