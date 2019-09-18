According to analysts at TD Securities, while a move by the BoJ at this meeting is unlikely in their view, officials have been edging towards action as reflected in various comments by BoJ policymakers.

Key Quotes

“Governor Kuroda has highlighted four options for potential easing. A scheduled consumption tax hike next month together with a strong JPY have increased the pressure for the BoJ to act. At the same time policy is already ultra- easy and the BoJ remains cognisant of adverse secondary impact of policy on Banks.”