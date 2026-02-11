TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Riksbank: Stable policy stance supports Krona – ING

Riksbank: Stable policy stance supports Krona – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Francesco Pesole expects the Riksbank to keep rates on hold through 2026 despite inflation falling temporarily to around 1%. The bank argues stronger Swedish growth and pre-emptive easing reduce the need for further cuts, and sees current market pricing for additional easing being unwound, which should lend support to SEK even if carry remains relatively low.

No further cuts expected in 2026

"A direct consequence of stronger growth is that it limits the chances of another Riksbank cut. CPIF inflation is likely to decelerate further in 2026 – in our estimate, to a 1.0% bottom in 3Q26 – but that’s heavily driven by VAT cuts and in line with the Riksbank projections, which also exclude further rate cuts. We agree with the Riksbank’s assessment that inflation will return close to 2.0% in 2027 and Governor Eric Thedeen’s view has remained neutral on rates."

"However, the latest downward surprises in inflation and a dovish comment by Riksbank member Per Jansson have prompted some speculation on another rate cut. Markets are pricing in around 15bp of easing by June, which we expect to be unwound and to offer some support to SEK."

"Even so, SEK’s sub‑2% yields will still place it toward the bottom of the G10 carry spectrum. Historically, however, SEK has shown only a loose relationship with short‑term rate differentials, given the dominance of cross‑border savings flows. Between 2015 and 2017, for example, EUR-SEK two‑year swap spreads were often at today’s levels or wider, yet EUR/SEK traded largely between 9.00 and 10.00. We therefore think stable rate differentials may slow, but not reverse, SEK appreciation."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD’s selling momentum now picks up pace and rapidly hits the 1.1840 region on Wednesday. Indeed, the pair’s decline comes amid rising buying pressure on the US Dollar in the wake of firmer-than-expected results from US NFP in January.

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD adds to Tuesday’s pullback and trades closer to the 1.3600 support on Wednesday. That said, Cable’s extra downside traction comes against the backdrop of renewed strength in the Greenback as investors assess the latest US NFP data.

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold rapidly reverses initial gains and retreats to the vicinity of the $5,000 region per troy ounce amid further gains in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields, all following the latest US NFP readings.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers