TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from weekly highs above 1.3700

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from weekly highs above 1.3700
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD eases from weekly highs above 1.3700 ahead of the NFP

The Pound (GBP) has retraced losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, but failed to find acceptance at weekly highs above 1.3700 and has pulled back to the 1.3680 area at the time of writing. A weaker USD following Tuesday’s downbeat US economic releases is offsetting the negative impact on the GBP from the UK's political crisis.

Investors, however, remain cautious about placing USD directional bets ahead of the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls report, due later today. Market consensus anticipates a net job growth of 70K in January from 50K in December, with the Unemployment rate steady at 4.4% and wage growth slowing down to a 3.6% yearly growth from 3.8% in December. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains above nine-day EMA near 1.3650

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a sustained bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, at 55.94 sits above the 50 mid-line, confirming steady bullish momentum without overbought stress. The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises above the 50-day EMA at 1.3518, keeping the near-term bias positive as price holds above both gauges. The 50-day EMA trends higher, underlining an improving medium-term backdrop. Read more...

GBPUSD

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD’s selling momentum now picks up pace and rapidly hits the 1.1840 region on Wednesday. Indeed, the pair’s decline comes amid rising buying pressure on the US Dollar in the wake of firmer-than-expected results from US NFP in January.

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD adds to Tuesday’s pullback and trades closer to the 1.3600 support on Wednesday. That said, Cable’s extra downside traction comes against the backdrop of renewed strength in the Greenback as investors assess the latest US NFP data.

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold rapidly reverses initial gains and retreats to the vicinity of the $5,000 region per troy ounce amid further gains in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields, all following the latest US NFP readings.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers