BOJ: Market operation to offer loans under virus-combatting lending scheme

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is out with a statement following the announcement of launching a new lending facility at its emergency meeting held on Friday.
Key headlines
“Will extend term of loans for lending scheme aimed at combating virus fallout to 6 months from 3 months.“
“Market operation to offer loans under a virus-combatting lending scheme, which will be conducted twice a month from June through Aug, will be conducted once a month from Sept.”
The central bank also extended the deadline for a series of measures it has deployed to combat the virus fallout, including accelerated corporate debt buying, by six months to March 2021.
The BOJ, however, kept monetary policy settings unchanged, with its short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.
Market reaction
On the BOJ’s fresh policy measures and risk-off market profile, the Japanese yen continues to draw bids.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY challenges low at 107.55, down 0.05% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
