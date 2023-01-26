If the bulls commit near 129.00, the has a confluence with the 129.00 figure, then there could be prosp3ects of a move back to test 130.00 before the week is out.

There has been no effect on the Yen but the price action was volatile on Wednesday with the bulls now back under pressure again towards 129.00:

Appropriate to maintain current monetary easing, including YCC. Crucial to generate positive economic, price cycle in order to achieve BoJ's price target BoJ must keep yields from rising across curve while being mindful of bond market function. Must spend more time to gauge impact of December decision on bond market function. Must communicate to markets achievement of price target will take some time. Expansion of BoJ's market operation tool will help create stable shape of yield curve. When time for exiting ultra-loose policy comes, boj must check whether market players are prepared for the move. BoJ must conduct a review of its policy at some point, but appropriate to maintain easy monetary policy for now. Japan's consumer inflation is likely to slow pace of increase toward latter half of next fiscal year. Cost-push pressure on prices are starting to ease. Still see some distance in achieving the BoJs price target.

It will take time for Japan to achieve sustained wage growth, must support the economy with macro policy. Focusing on service prices as demand-pull inflation must be achieved for Bank of Jaopan's price target to be met. Price rises accelerating not just for goods but for services. Public's norm on prices may be changing due to big, external shock.

