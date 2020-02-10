BOJ increases purchases of 10-25-year JGBs to JPY 120bn

At its routine bond market operation on Monday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) increased their buying amounts of the 10-25-year maturity Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to JPY120 billion.

The Japanese central bank kept the buying of 25+-year JGBs steady at JPY30 billion.

At the previous operation for 10-25-year JGBs the BOJ bought JPY100bn.

JPY under pressure

The selling interest around the yen seems to have picked up pace on the above news, lifting USD/JPY to a fresh session high near 109.80, where it now wavers.