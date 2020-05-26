BoJ Gov Kuroda: Japan's economy likely to remain in severe state, risks to outlook skewed to downside

Bank of Japan's Kuroda is crossing the wires and speaking in parliament and has said that Japan's economy likely to remain in a severe state, prices to remain on a weak note due to pandemic impact, falling oil costs.

Key comments

Risks to japan's economic outlook skewed to the downside. Will actively take steps to ease corporate strains, coordinating with government. BoJ ready to ease without hesitation if needed with eye on pandemic fallout.

Japan's economy will remain in a severe state due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, maintaining his gloomy outlook even as the government lifted its state-of-emergency declaration nationwide.

"The BOJ is ready to ease without hesitation if needed, with an eye out on the impact from the pandemic," Kuroda said in a semi-annual parliamentary testimony on monetary policy on Tuesday.