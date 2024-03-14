BoJ arranging to end negative interest rate policy at March meeting – Jiji

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is arranging to end the negative interest rate policy at the March 18-19 meeting, Reuters report on Thursday, citing Japanese news agency Jiji.
"The central bank will make a final decision after reviewing the preliminary survey result on this year's spring wage negotiation by labor organization Rengo due on Friday," Jiji further reported.
Market reaction
The Japanese yen gathered some strength against its major rivals following this headline. At the time of press, the USD/JPY was trading marginally lower on the day near 147.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0950 after US data
EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0950 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual producer inflation climbed to 1.6% in February from 1% in January, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD comes under pressure and breaks below 1.2800
GBP/USD accelerates its losses and drops to two-day lows in the sub-1.2800 region on the back of further pick-up in the US Dollar, particularly exacerbated after higher-than-estimated US Producer Prices in February.
Gold drops below $2,170 as US yields stretch higher
Gold lost its traction and declined toward $2,160 in the early American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 0.5% on the day above 4.2% after producer inflation and Retail Sales data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Tesla could accept Dogecoin payments “at some point,” Elon Musk says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, popularly known as “Dogefather” due to his history of comments endorsing Dogecoin (DOGE), said Wednesday that the meme coin could become an official payment method for Tesla cars “at some point.”
ECB provides itself with more flexibility
The ECB has completed the review of the operational framework for implementing monetary policy announced at the end of 2022 and publicized a number of changes, but also the retention of some parameters.