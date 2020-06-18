BOJ April Minutes: Few members said should buy bonds aggressively to keep yield curve stably low

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) published the minutes of its April monetary policy meeting, with the key highlights found below.
Agreed strong uncertainty over timing of when pandemic will be contained, impact of virus on overseas, domestic economies.
A few members said prolonged economic weakness could lead to rising credit costs for banks, hurt financial intermediation.
A few members said BOJ should buy bonds aggressively to keep yield curve stably low.
One member said BOJ must scrutinise effectiveness of current policy to avoid return to deflation.
One member said further fall in interest rates could lead them to reach levels deemed 'reversal rate' where negative effect of low rates outweighs positives.
Cabinet office representative said today's BOJ move will enhance effect of govt, BOJ policy mix.
At its shortened one-day virtual monetary policy meeting held on April 27, the BOJ eased policy further, said it will increase the purchases of a corporate bond, and commercial paper. The central bank also pledged to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs.
Meanwhile, it expanded the coronavirus pandemic lending program to around JPY110tln from JPY75 trillion, at its latest June monetary policy meeting. The Japanese central bank left the key monetary policy settings unchanged.
Market reaction
USD/JPY falls back below 107.00 on the above Minutes release, despite the positive open on the Japanese markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY falls back below 107.00 post-Japan's CPI, BOJ minutes
USD/JPY drops back below 107.00, as the yen regains ground on BOJ's concerns over heightened economic uncertainty. The spot shrugs-off mixed Japanese CPI data and risk-on action in the Asian stocks.
AUD/USD picking up fresh bids above 0.6850 on risk reset
AUD/USD picks up bids and builds on the recovery from a three-day low of 0.6835, as it heads back towards the 0.69 handle. The upbeat market mood and broad US dollar pullback underpin the sentiment around the aussie.
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.
Gold: Probes two-week-old support line under $1,730
Gold fails to hold the uptick to $1,737.83. The black gold repeating the inabilities to stay beyond $1,730. Additionally, the quote tests an ascending trend line from June 05 amid bearish MACD conditions. Buyers will stay away until the break of $1,745.12.
WTI: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart
WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.