BOE’s Vlieghe: Risk remains that Brexit will have bigger impact on UK economy

BOE’s Vlieghe: Risk remains that Brexit will have bigger impact on UK economyBy Dhwani Mehta
More headlines cross the wires from the BOE policymaker Vlieghe, citing:
Continued fall in slack, rising pay pressure and household spending plus robust global growth needed for rate hike
Risk remains that Brexit will have bigger impact on UK economy but for now wage pressure is gently building
UK equilibrium interest rate may be rising
Chance of upward pressure on UK inflation
