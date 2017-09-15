BOE’s Vlieghe: Appropriate time for rate hike might be as early as in the coming months

BOE’s Vlieghe: Appropriate time for rate hike might be as early as in the coming monthsBy Dhwani Mehta
Bank of England (BOE) Policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on ‘Real Interest Rates And Risk’.
Key Headlines:
We are approaching the moment when bank rate may need to rise
Appropriate time for a rise in bank rate might be as early as in the coming months
Wage growth is not as weak as it was earlier in the year
Some pay-related surveys also suggest a modest rise in wage pressure in recent months
If near-term Labour market trends continue, expect upward pressure on medium-term inflation
There are some early signs of stronger consumption growth in Q3
Equilibrium real interest rate up from the very low levels in the post-crisis period
