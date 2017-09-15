BOE’s Vlieghe: Appropriate time for rate hike might be as early as in the coming months

Bank of England (BOE) Policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on ‘Real Interest Rates And Risk’.

Key Headlines:

We are approaching the moment when bank rate may need to rise

Appropriate time for a rise in bank rate might be as early as in the coming months

Wage growth is not as weak as it was earlier in the year

Some pay-related surveys also suggest a modest rise in wage pressure in recent months

If near-term Labour market trends continue, expect upward pressure on medium-term inflation

There are some early signs of stronger consumption growth in Q3

Equilibrium real interest rate up from the very low levels in the post-crisis period