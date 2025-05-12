BoE’s Lombardelli: Caution remains appropriate

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Clare Lombardelli said on Monday, “caution remains appropriate” on policy outlook.
Additional quotes
- Evidence suggests that policy is still restrictive.
- Wage growth is still too high for on target inflation.
- Wages are my main focus when looking for disinflation.
- Further gradual disinflation progress and trade developments made 25 basis points (bps) rate cut appropriate.
Market reaction
The Pound Sterling sellers remain undeterred by these above comments, with GBP/USD losing 1% on the day to trade near 1.3170 as of writing.
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US and China agree to pause tariffs
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a month below 1.1200 in the European morning on Monday. US and China have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially lowered tariff rates, boosting the USD.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3250 on renewed USD strength
Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD turns south and declines toward 1.3250 in the European morning on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the US-China agreement on substantially lowering tariffs and pausing them for 90 days, causing the pair to edge lower.
Gold slumps below $3,250 as risk flows dominate markets
Gold starts the new week under heavy bearish pressure and trades below $3,250, losing more than 2% on the day. Improving risk mood on the announcement of the US and China agreeing to significantly lower and pause reciprocal tariffs drags XAU/USD lower.
Five fundamentals: Markets eye trade war, Oil-related geopolitics and three US consumer figures Premium
Sino-American trade relations and other deals remain at the top of the agenda. A deal between the US and Iran and Russia-Ukraine talks could upend Oil markets. US Retail Sales, inflation and consumer sentiment are set to trigger significant moves.
Bitcoin awaits catalyst to push BTC above $109,000, US-UK and China deals fails to trigger rally
Bitcoin hovers under $104,000 on Monday; traders await a re-test of the all-time high of $109,588. The US-UK and China trade deals are the two key developments that could settle tariff uncertainties surrounding the Trump administration.