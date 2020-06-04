BOE’s Hauser: Negative rates won't happen in the near-term

Further comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of England (BOE) Executive Director for markets Andrew Hauser, as he discards the possibility of negative interest rates in the UK.

Key quotes

“Negative rates won't happen in the near-term.”

“But even if it is decided, it will be the right thing to do at the time.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD keeps the recovery mode intact on the above comments, with eyes set on the 1.2550 levels. At the time of writing, the cable sheds 0.35% to waver around 1.2530.