BoE's Governor Bailey: I expect UK bank reserve to settle higher than in the past

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey spoke at England's Loughborough University, continuing a long-standing tradition of BoE Governors taking time to deliver speeches at the UK university.
Key highlights:
- BoE Governor Bailey expects UK bank reserves to continue falling from the current levels of around £467 billion.
- Despite an expected decline in UK bank reserves, Gov Bailey expects bank reserves to overall settle higher than historical norms.
- UK banks should use BoE liquidity more extensively.
- "UK banks have come through the turbulence of the last four years in sound health, and that has enabled them to contribute to maintaining financial stability and to support the economy and their customers during these difficult times."
- Bailey: wouldn't put too much weight on the UK entering a technical recession.
- BoE is beginning to see signs of an upturn.
- Any UK recession will be shallow.
- Bailey, BoE to put more emphasis on forward-looking data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
