BoE's Carney: Core of financial system in UK ready for Brexit

Additional comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney continues to cross the wires. Below are some key takeaways, as reported by Reuters.

"The core of the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."

"Effects of hard Brexit would be material because it would be an overnight adjustment to the most significant trade relationship the UK has."

"Easier to invert the yield curve now than it was, but is still not a vote of confidence in the economy."

"The Fed is pretty close to delivering on its dual mandate."

"Hard brexit would cause growth to slow and inflation to go up."

"Role of dollar to remain the same but asymmetry when US is strong versus rest of world causes problems."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last up 0.1% on the day at 1.2357.