Boeing Stock News and Forecast: Market not giving up on BA shares after Guangxi crash

- Boeing stock dropped 3.6% on Monday.
- A Boeing 737-800 crashed in southern China on Monday morning.
- The plane was at cruise altitude when a sudden descent occurred.
Shares of Boeing (BA) retreated 3.6% on Monday after one of the company's 737-800s piloted by China Eastern Airlines crashed in Guangxi, China, with 132 people on board. It was the first time in 12 years that a Chinese-piloted passenger plane crashed. The country is known for strict safety regulations. Early information suggests that the plane was at cruise altitude when it violently descended, and some aviation experts are saying that this makes it unlikely the manufacturer is at fault. BA shares are flat in the premarket.
Boeing Stock News: Crash unlikely to be Boeing fault
Early signs point to the deadly crash not being Boeing's fault as the plane was at cruising altitude before its inexplicable descent, but few details have yet emerged. Boeing is just recovering its reputation from the 737 MAX 8 crashes that happened in Ethiopia and Indonesia about three years ago. In those cases, software glitches related to the MAX 8 autopilot led to aircraft handling problems during the plane's initial ascent.
In an interview with Reuters, Dan Elwell, a former Federal Aviation Administration administrator, said, "Accidents that start at cruise altitude are usually caused by weather, deliberate sabotage, or pilot error."
More than 4,200 737-800s are in use around the world, about 1,200 of those in China alone. China Eastern immediately grounded all 225 of its 737-800 models.
From Reuters: "Jefferies analysts said China's aviation regulator was unlikely to ground the 737-800 fleet unless it specifically suspected a technical failure as the root cause because of the operational consequences of grounding more than 1,000 planes in the world's second-biggest domestic aviation market."
BA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$114 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|2
|Price/Book
|N/A
|Enterprise Value
|$157 billion
|Operating Margin
|-1%
|Profit Margin
|
-7%
|52-week high
|$260.48
|52-week low
|$167.58
|Short Interest
|1%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $186.31
Boeing Stock Forecast: Where to?
Boeing stock has been in decline since March 15, 2021. Since then BA shares have mostly traded inside a descending price channel with a breadth of $50 to $60. With the uncertainty around the crash, expect BA stock to drift down toward $160. Monday's reticent move, however, demonstrates that the airline stock will likely remain within the year-old price channel. Support should apply somewhere in the low $160s based on the bottom trend line.
In order to break higher, BA stock first needs to conquer the 20-day moving average at $187.61. The 50 and 100-day moving averages then sit near $101 and $104, respectively.
BA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.
Gold looks vulnerable whilst below $1,941
Gold price remains stuck in a familiar range below $1,940, lacking a clear direction. Treasury yields firm up on hawkish Fed while the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.