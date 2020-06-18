BoE Preview: Further easing measures to boost sterling, three scenarios – TDS

Investors are appreciating easing measures, therefore, the pound is set to strengthen on a dovish Bank of England enlarging the QE program while an expansion of QE in line with expectations or a hawkish stance would hit sterling, per TD Securities.
Key quotes
“Hawkish (10%): Unchanged rates. BoE votes for an additional £100 billion of QE, but suggests more explicitly that the pace of QE to slow as market dislocations have eased. GBP/USD 1.2455 EUR/GBP 0.9060.”
“Base Case (60%): BoE votes 9-0 for an additional £100 billion of QE, remaining vague on the pace and open to doing more QE later on if needed. Minutes show no discussion of negative rates in monetary policy debate. Balance of risks to the 'illustrative' scenario from May MPR still lies to the downside. Stands ready to take further action as necessary. GBP/USD 1.2505 EUR/GBP 0.9025.”
“Dovish (30%): Unchanged rates, QE of £150 billion. BoE announces £150 billion+ of QE, but likely to be a dissent or two in favour of smaller QE announcement. MPC signals it wants to provide more certainty around QE into the year-end. GBP/USD 1.2690 EUR/GBP 0.8905.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold looks for a firm direction above 50-day SMA
Gold prices remain directionless below $1730 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recently bounced off intraday low on fresh US-China tension but remains near the previous day’s close.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.