According to Rabobank analysts, the Bank of England is not expected to bring any surprises at its policy meeting.

Key Quotes

“No new UK economic forecasts are due until November and, in any case, interest rate policy is widely considered to be hostage to the Brexit outcome. Fears of a UK recession have been broadly subdued by recent economic data, although this morning’s softer than expected print for August retail sales data at -0.2% m/m will trigger concerns that the vulnerability of the consumer sector is rising.”