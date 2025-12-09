BoE: Hawkish comments from the treasury select committee

TRENDING:
Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden, Deputy Governor for monetary policy Clare Lombardelli, and MPC member Catherine Mann gave comments to the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday about the November monetary policy report.

Key takeaways

Gradual removal of policy restraint appropriate.

I do not currently think there is evidence to suggest that the economy is developing out of line with our baseline forecasts.

I worry more about upside risks to inflation.

I put weight on structural factors pushing up inflation.

I am less convinced than others about how restrictive policy is.

Might slow down rate cutting pace as we get nearer end-point of cycle.

We think budget will reduce inflation by 0.4-0.5 percentage points.

Downward impact on inflation will be one-off for a year starting in Q2 2026.

As i look forward, we can see budget changes will lead to lower inflation rate.

But we have had behavioural changes linked to 4 years of inflation above 2%.

UK firms are reluctant to reduce prices even when demand is weak.

Overall labour market situation is not as dire as boe surveys show, due to public sector Employment.

Pre-budget policy prevarication has been detrimental to consumer confidence and business investment.”

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%0.13%0.47%-0.17%-0.32%-0.18%-0.02%
EUR-0.06%0.07%0.40%-0.23%-0.37%-0.24%-0.08%
GBP-0.13%-0.07%0.38%-0.30%-0.44%-0.31%-0.15%
JPY-0.47%-0.40%-0.38%-0.64%-0.80%-0.67%-0.50%
CAD0.17%0.23%0.30%0.64%-0.15%-0.02%0.15%
AUD0.32%0.37%0.44%0.80%0.15%0.13%0.30%
NZD0.18%0.24%0.31%0.67%0.02%-0.13%0.16%
CHF0.02%0.08%0.15%0.50%-0.15%-0.30%-0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD no gathers some steam and bounces off daily lows near the 1.1600 region. The pair’s daily pullback comes on the back of the firmer tone in the US Dollar amid rising Treasury yields and better-then-expected US data releases from the job market.

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD is coming under renewed pressure, surrendering its earlier gains and retreating toward the area below the key 1.3300 support, always on the back of the bid bias in the Greenback and despite earlier hawkish comments from BoE poliymakers.

Gold keeps the bid tone near $4,200

Gold keeps the bid tone near $4,200

Gold is still holding a positive tone around the $4,200 zone per troy ounce on Tuesday, though it’s starting to lose a bit of steam as the US Dollar finds support from stronger-than-expected jobs data. Even so, markets remain confident the Fed will move ahead with a rate cut on Wednesday, which ultimately lends support to the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels. 

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

