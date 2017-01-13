BOE Credit Conditions Survey 2016 Q4

The Bank of England (BOE) published its quarterly survey of credit conditions, which revealed that the availability of unsecured credit to households increased slightly in Q4.

Key Details:

The availability for borrowers with high-LTV (more than 75%) decreased slightly in Q4, but was expected to increase slightly in 2017 Q1

Banks expect slight decline in availability of unsecured household credit in Q1

Banks predict slight rise in availability of mortgage lending in Q1