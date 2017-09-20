BOE Agents Summary of Business Conditions Q3

BOE Agents Summary of Business Conditions Q3By Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) is out with its latest Agents Summary of Business Conditions for Q3, highlighting the following:
Demand growth slows across a number of consumer facing sectors
Investment intentions indicate weaker growth within services, but more positive for goods exporters
Growth in labour costs per employee subdued, with pay settlements clustered around 2% to 3%
Impact of past falls in sterling on consumer goods price inflation appeared to have reached its peak
