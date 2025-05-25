BoC’s Macklem: Trump’s tariffs the “biggest headwind”

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem spoke with the New York Times, saying that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are the biggest headwind for the country.
Key quotes
Trump’s tariffs are the “biggest headwind” for the country.
The “most important imperative” is for Canada to reach a new trade deal with the US.
The impact of the tariffs isn’t showing up yet in economic data, policymakers will be “carefully” tracking the extent to which they impact consumer prices.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading 0.03% lower on the day to trade at 1.3730.
Bank of Canada FAQs
The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.
In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends upside to regain 0.6500 amid weaker US Dollar
AUD/USD extends gains to regain 0.6500 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar as traders weigh in latest US trade talks with the EU and Japan. Thin trading could exaggerate moves in the day ahead.
USD/JPY struggles to build on modest recovery from a two-week low
USD/JPY kicks off the new week on a positive note, though it lacks follow-through and seems vulnerable near a two-week low touched on Friday. Rising geopolitical risks, trade tensions, and BoJ rate hike bets continue to support the JPY. Apart from this, the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the USD contributes to capping the currency pair.
Gold price retreats from two-week high; bullish bias remains
Gold price attracts some sellers at the start of a new week and erodes a part of Friday's strong move up to over a two-week high, though the downside potential seems limited. US fiscal concerns, escalating geopolitical tensions, Fed rate cut bets, and the lack of USD buying should continue to support the yellow metal. Hence, any subsequent slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The Week Ahead: Nvidia earnings, and US and European inflation check
The Fed has sounded less convinced about rate cuts in recent meetings, stating that they remain in wait and see mode and will assess all incoming data before making their next move. This means that this week’s April core PCE index reading will be worth watching closely.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.