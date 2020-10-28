BoC's Macklem: There is scope to do more with the QE program

Following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are delivering their remarks on the policy outlook in a press conference.

Key quotes

"We are providing exceptional forward guidance combined with a full economic projection to provide as much clarity as we can to Canadians."

"The QE adjustment is about maximising the effectiveness of the program."

"There is scope to do more with the QE program and if we need to do more we will do more."

About Tiff Macklem via bankofcanada.ca

"Tiff Macklem was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective June 3, 2020, for a term of seven years. During the Global Financial Crisis, Mr. Macklem was Associate Deputy Minister at the Department of Finance, and served as Canada's representative at the G7, G20 and Financial Stability Board. In July 2010, Mr. Macklem returned to the Bank and was appointed Senior Deputy Governor."