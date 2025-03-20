BoC's Macklem: BoC needs to be less forward-looking than normal

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem noted on Thursday that spillover risk from United States (US) tariff policies remains a key risk to the Canadian central bank's monetary policy outlook. BoC Governor Macklem's statements caution that the BoC will likely be pivoting to a more trade-reactionary stance and minimizing forward guidance statements from one meeting to the next, which is an incredibly convenient policy shift for a central bank that has continued to cut interest rates while heading into an inflation uptick.
BoC Gov Macklem delivered a speech titled "Navigating Tariff Uncertainty" at the Calgary Economic Development initiative in Alberta.
Key highlights
BoC needs to set policy that minimizes the risk of errors; that means being less-forward looking than normal.
That may also mean acting quickly when things crystallize, but we need to be flexible and adaptable.
Given high degree of uncertainty about base case, our focus is less on best monetary policy for a specific economic outlook.
There can be no doubt about the bank's commitment to low inflation.
Monetary policy must prevent initial direct price increases from spreading. We need to make sure a tariff problem doesn't become an inflation problem.
There remain too many unknowns about tariffs to predict what happens next.
The more inflationary the impact of tariffs, the more monetary policy needs to focus on anchoring inflation expectations.
Canadian economy managed a soft landing. Unfortunately, we're not going to stay on the tarmac for long.
US tariffs could put downward pressure on Canadian energy prices and reduce the profitability of producers.
We're not in a situation where there is a single most likely outcome.
We need to think about more than one outcome, and we need to think about a policy that would work for more than one outcome.
At some point, things will get clearer, and we can get back to putting more weight on being more forward-looking.
We're not talking about double-digit inflation and double-digit unemployment.
We're going to proceed carefully to provide support to the economy, but without taking our eye off the ball of managing inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains offered near 1.2960 on USD buying
The widespread strength of the US Dollar, paired with the Bank of England's cautious economic outlook, is keeping the British pound in check, leaving GBP/USD hovering defensively near 1.2960.
EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.0810
The US Dollar is now easing some of its recent rebound, giving risk assets some room to breathe and pushing EUR/USD back to the 1.0850 level on Thursday.
Gold corrective slide may be complete
After hitting a record high above $3,050 early Thursday, Gold retraced to the $3,030 region amid the stronger Dollar and diminishing US yields, all amid investors' repricing of the latest FOMC event.
Trump calls for US Dollar dominance, vows to make America a crypto superpower in historic crypto summit speech
US President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting President to speak at a crypto summit and addressed investors, traders, institutions and the industry at the event. Trump touched upon key crypto victories of his administration, the recent White House Crypto Summit and his future plans for the industry.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.