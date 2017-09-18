BoC's Lane: Rates are still quite low relative to what we think of as neutral level

BoC's Lane: Rates are still quite low relative to what we think of as neutral levelBy Eren Sengezer
Timothy Lane, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, is responding to questions, with key headlines (via Reuters) found below:
- Each decision is a live decision
- What we were seeing over the summer and two weeks ago, data were looking quite favorable for Canadian economy
- GDP from q2 suggested growth was rather strong; that's what data dependence looks like
- Where we are now, rates are still quite low relative to what we think of as neutral level
- Households are way more indebted than they were a few years ago; we have to watch all these changes, along with c$
- As c$ is strengthening, we're watching closely and will be taking that into account strongly
- Household debt is an issue that's been continuing to play out, it's really linked to strength of housing markets
- Consumer indebtedness is a big vulnerability for Canada's financial system, hopeful this will moderate over time
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.