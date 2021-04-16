BoC to reduce bond purchases from $4 billion per week to $3 billion – TD Securities

Previewing the Bank of Canada's (BoC) policy meeting, TD Securities analysts said that they expect the bank to reduce its government of Canada (GoC) bond purchases from $4 billion per week to $3 billion per week, as reported by Reuters.

Key quotes

"In light of the much stronger than expected economic data over the last quarter, there is a risk of a more hawkish statement. We now look for the BoC to lift rates in October 2022."

"Taper and growth upgrades are expected, but a hawkish surprise in the form of an earlier output gap closure and hence earlier lift to rates could easily reignite CAD performance. Taken together with well-supported risk sentiment and a pivot in the Treasury market, we see greater scope for USDCAD to re-test its Covid cycle lows on a hawkish surprise. We also find appealing risk/reward to fade EURCAD rallies towards 1.50."