BoC gov Macklem: If economy develops as expected, no new rate hikes needed

Reuters reported that Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that no further rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down.
Key comments
"If new data are broadly in line with our forecast and inflation comes down as predicted, then we won't need to raise rates further," Macklem said in a speech to financial analysts in Quebec City.
"Inflation is turning the corner. Monetary policy is working," Macklem said, adding that economic growth would be "close to zero" through the third quarter of this year.
USD/CAD update
We are headed for an inside day as the US Dollar picks up a bid in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's chairman Jerome Powell's comments:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline, hovers around 1.0700
Fed Chair Powell temporarily boosted optimism pushing EUR/USD to 1.0766 amid Powell saying that stronger-than-expected data will see the Fed raising rates accordingly. High-yielding assets gave up as Powell said another strong labor report would result in a higher terminal rate.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2000 in Powell’s aftermath
GBP/USD flirted with 1.2100 within FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, but quickly trimmed gains and hovers around the 1.2000 figure. The US Federal Reserve further cooled expectations of a rate cut by year-end.
Gold: Holding above $1,860, but upside still seen limited Premium
Spot gold saw little action throughout the first half of the day, consolidating its latest losses just above the $1,860.00 threshold. The US Dollar mainly advanced against its European rivals, as certain caution reigned ahead of a speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, resulting in XAU/USD holding within familiar levels.
Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
Canoo Stock Forecast: Monday's GOEV plunge meets Tuesday buyers
Canoo (GOEV) stock is trading up more than 3% in Tuesday's premarket after a surprise share offering on Monday helped the EV small-cap to close 12.4% lower. This seemed like a major overreaction from the market, which should have seen this coming.