- Blue Apron stock has been volatile of late but faces resistance at $6.85-$7.00.
- APRN stock is up 104% over the past month.
- The stock is part of the short squeeze retail movement.
Blue Apron Holding (APRN), the fresh produce and recipe delivery service, opened 8.3% higher on Tuesday at $6.65, continuing its two-week trend of gains. The stock is up 104% over the past month, and most of that advance has taken place since August 9.
Blue Apron appears to be hanging on from the meme stock rally of the past month, although it appears to have witnessed its largest gains just as other meme stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Bed Bath & Beyond met their demise during the previous week. APRN shares gained more than 26% on Monday.
Part of the reason for the excitement is that Blue Apron ended July with nearly a quarter of its float sold short. Poor earnings on August 8 made the short strategy even more sensible. Blue Apron reported customers down 7% YoY and orders off 14% YoY, clear signs that the business was flailing.
Hurting the short-sellers, however, is the name of the game in the meme world, and this particular meme stock looks to be outlasting its cohort.
Blue Apron stock forecast
On August 17 and again on Monday Blue Apron stock appears to have given up around $6.85. This is not too far from the $7 resistance level that stopped APRN in its tracks back in February. This area is the first to beat in order to keep the rally going. Otherwise, without a retest and overtaking of the $7 level, APRN is likely to end its run and drop to support at the recent swing low near $4.76. A further sell-off could take it back to the 50-day moving average, now at $3.67.
Longer-term bullish price targets come at prior resistance levels from the chart at $8.50 and then at $12.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
