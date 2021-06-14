Biden-Putin meeting scheduled on Wednesday in Geneva

Reuters confirmed on Monday that US President Joe Biden will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva.
The White House announced over the weekend that President Biden will hold a press conference after their meeting.
Ahead of the meeting, Biden said, "I'll be very straightforward with him about our concerns."
"Let me make it clear. I think he is right it is a low point," Biden said about Putin's recent assessment of the Moscow-Washington relationship.
"And it depends on how he responds to acting consistently with international norms. Which in many cases he has not,” US President added.
Market reaction
The risk sentiment is little affected by the above news, as investors remain cautious amid the G7 communique and ahead of the all-important FOMC decision.
