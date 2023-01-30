Early Tuesday morning in Asia, an Associated Press (AP) reporter quotes the White House statement suggesting that US President Joe Biden will end COVID-19 emergency declarations in the United States on May 11.
The news also mentions US President Biden’s pledge to use the veto if congress passes a bill to eliminate Covid vaccine mandate on healthcare providers working on certain federal programs.
On the previous day, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, reported by Reuters, “China's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end, and there was no significant rebound in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.”
AUD/USD remains pressured
Despite the upbeat news, the risk-barometer AUD/USD pair remains depressed around 0.7050, down for the third consecutive day, as traders await Aussie Retail Sales for December and China’s official activity data for January.
