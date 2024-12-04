Beige Book: Fed districts report slight growth, rising business optimism for 2025

The Federal Reserve (Fed) commented in its latest Beige Book survey released on Wednesday that US economic activity increased slightly in November after little change in preceding months, and US businesses grew more upbeat about demand prospects.
Key quotes
Economic activity rose slightly in most districts.
Three regions exhibited modest or moderate growth that offset flat or slightly declining activity in two others.
Expectations for growth rose moderately across most geographies.
Employment levels are flat to slightly higher, hiring is subdued amid low turnover.
Wage growth softened to a modest pace, except for robust gains for entry-level and skilled trade positions.
Price increases are modest; firms report greater difficulty passing costs to customers.
Consumer spending is stable but price sensitivity is increasing.
Manufacturing activity mixed across regions.
Commercial real estate markets are showing signs of stabilization in some areas.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.01% higher on the day at 106.37, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plunges to near 0.6400 as weak Aussie GDP boosts RBA dovish bets
Disappointing data results from key fundamentals in Australia weighed heavily on the Aussie Dollar, sending AUD/USD to fresh four-month lows in the boundaries of the key contention zone at 0.6400.
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD managed to clinch its second day in a row of gains, extending the recent breakout of the 1.0500 mark in response to the inconclusive tone in the US Dollar ahead of key US data releases later in the week.
Gold advances to $2,650 area as US yields edge lower
Following a consolidation phase near $2,640, Gold gains traction and rises to the $2,650 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes lower after weak macroeconomic data releases from the US, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Donald Trump nominates pro-crypto Paul Atkins as next SEC Chair
President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he has nominated Patomak Global Partners CEO Paul Atkins as the next Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Four out of G10
In most cases, the G10 central bank stories for December are starting to converge on a single outcome. Here is the state of play: Fed: My interpretation of Waller’s speech this week is that his prior probability for a December cut was around 75% before the data.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.