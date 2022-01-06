Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Update: BBBY stock rockets higher despite disappointing quarter

- BBBY shares spiked 12% on Thursday after dropping 6% in the premarket.
- Bed Bath & Beyond lost $25 million in the fiscal third quarter on an adjusted basis.
- BBBY revenue dropped 28% QoQ.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), the home goods retailer, produced disappointing fiscal third quarter earnings but still managed to spike more than 10% on Thursday's open. When the results came out before the market opened, the premarket sent BBBY shares down 6%. Being that the stock has been a retail favorite for much of 2020, it appears this price mismatch demonstrates that institutions are selling while retail traders are buying.
BBBY Stock News: a lacklustre quarter
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported revenue of $1.88 billion in the fiscal third quarter, a stark 28% decline from the same quarter one year ago. The adjusted net loss came in at $25 million, or -$0.25 per share, compared with the year ago quarter's $10 million profit, or $0.10 per share.
CEO Mark Tritton blamed the supply chain for the company's dismal quarter. "Overall, sales were pressured despite customer demand due to the lack of availability with replenishment inventory and supply chain stresses that had an estimated $100 million, or mid-single digit, impact on the quarter and an even higher impact in December," he said.
Bed Bath & Beyond revenue has been falling on an annual basis since 2018. Under a restructuring plan, the retailer closed dozens of stores in 2021. On Wednesday, the company said it would shutter another 37 in 19 states by the end of February.
BBBY key statistics
|Market Cap
|$1.5 billion
|Price/Earnings (Forward)
|10
|Price/Sales
|0.2
|Price/Book
|1.9
|Enterprise Value
|$3.6 billion
|Operating Margin
|3.7%
|Profit Margin
|
-2%
|52-week high
|$53.90
|52-week low
|$13.32
|Short Interest
|47%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $17.75
BBBY Stock Forecast: not looking good, folks
BBBY's surge on Thursday may be a welcome sign to those who happen to own the stock and are hoping for a turnaround. In the big picture, however, a company with plans to close as many as 200 stores overall can expect a lot of tears for investors in the short-term.
Is this 10% gain the beginning of a turnaround? Here at FXStreet, we are doubtful. Thursday's gain seems to be the product of retail investors trying to invoke a short squeeze. With 47% of the BBBY float shorted, a significant updraft could force bears to cover their shorts, which in turn pushes the share price even higher in a vicious cycle i.e. other meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) from last year.
Currently, BBBY is sitting near lows from October in the $14 range. Bulls are hoping this is the bottom. It would be less than surprising, however, if BBBY sank to support near $12 or even $8. With the entire market given over to bears of late, it seems pessimism is the better horse to bet on.
As can be seen on the weekly chart below, BBBY usually bounces off the 30 level on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). With the RSI currently at 36, it would appear that the carnage is not over yet.
BBBY 1-week chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.