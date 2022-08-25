While Bed Bath and Beyond rebounded, shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) continued their descent on Wednesday. Could GameStop’s stock actually be in trouble? It seems as though meme stock traders are certainly still upset with GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen for selling his stake in Bed Bath and Beyond and causing the collapse of the stock’s short squeeze.

What was the reason for Bed Bath and Beyond’s sudden surge? Earlier in the morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had secured a new loan deal to help with its struggling finances. As of the time of this writing, no details had been released on the size of the loan or who the lender was. Bed Bath and Beyond failed to take advantage of the short-lived short squeeze last week, so the company’s liquidation issues are still very much a reality.

NASDAQ:BBBY shareholders woke up to a surprise on Wednesday as the stock soared higher following the collapse of its short squeeze last week. Shares of BBBY jumped higher by 18.0% and closed the trading session at $10.36. Stocks were on the rise across the board on Wednesday as all three major indices closed the day higher. This comes after a bearish start to the week for investors ahead of the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium that begins on Thursday. Overall, the Dow Jones added 59 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ rose by 0.29% and 0.41% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.