- BBBY gained 0.16% during Tuesday's trading session.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is set to report its second quarter earnings on Thursday.
- Meme stocks bounce off market lows for best trading day in weeks.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) eked out a positive day on Tuesday as the meme stock snapped its recent five-day slide. Shares of BBBY gained 0.16% and closed the trading session at a price of $6.38. Stocks looked to be on the rise on Tuesday morning, but by the closing bell the S&P 500 had slid back below water for the fifth straight day. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 125 basis points, the S&P 500 hit a new intraday bear market low and lost 0.21%, while the NASDAQ managed to post a modest gain of just 0.25% during the session.
BBBY stock price
On Thursday, Bed Bath and Beyond is set to report its second quarter earnings before the markets open. To say the recent quarter has been eventful is certainly an understatement. The company saw a brief short squeeze, followed by a turnaround plan to close 150 stores, and even the unfortunate suicide of its CFO, Gustavo Arnal.
Bed Bath & Beyond is widely expected to report a significant loss for the quarter, while revenues are also expected to decline significantly on a YoY basis. It is definitely not a positive outlook for the stock or the company, and it will be interesting to see how meme stock traders react to the earnings.
Meme stocks were on the rise across the board on Tuesday as the sector bounced higher after weeks of downward pressure. AMC (AMC) and APE (APE) rose by 9.1% and 0.3% respectively, while GameStop (GME) added back 6.7% as well.
BBBY 5-minute chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 0.9600
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 0.9600 after having dropped below 0.9540 earlier in the day. The modest rebound witnessed in US stock index futures seems to be limiting the dollar's strength and helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.0650 in volatile session
Following an initial spike to 1.0850 on BoE's intervention in gilt markets, GBP/USD lost nearly 300 pips. With the dollar losing some interest ahead of Wall Street's opening bell, however, the pair rose toward 1.0700 and erased a portion of its daily losses.
Gold rebounds above $1,630 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered above $1,630 from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down over 2% on the day following the BoE's intervention in gilt market, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Where Bitcoin, Ethereum prices are headed as correlation with S&P 500 declines
A mysterious Bitcoin whale moved a large volume of BTC that was dormant for a decade. Amidst the breaking correlation between Bitcoin and S&P 500, analysts are bearish on BTC.
AAPL to open lower on production reports
Apple looks to open lower on Wednesday as reports surface over production of the new iPhone 14. Hopes had been high that the new iPhone would provide a stimulus going into Q3 earnings, but now it appears that may not follow through.