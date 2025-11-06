Banxico cuts rates to 7.25%, signals possible pause in easing cycle

Banco de Mexico (Banxico) decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 7.25%, in a 4-1 vote split, with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voting to keep rates unchanged at 7.50%.

Mexico’s central bank delivers a 25 bps cut in a 4–1 split, cautious tone hints at slower policy easing ahead

On its monetary policy statement, the Governing Board deemed it appropriate to continue the rate-cutting cycle, making the decision based on its assessment of the current inflationary outlook.

Regarding the path of interest rates, “the Board will evaluate reducing the reference rate,” removing from the statement that “the Board will assess further adjustments to the reference rate.” This indicates that policymakers could pause the easing cycle amid growing concerns about stubborn inflation.

Banxico also updated its economic projections, which show headline inflation converging to the bank’s 3% goal by Q3 2026.

USD/MXN Price Chart – Daily

USD/MXN Daily Chart

On the decision, USD/MXN fell from around 18.59 to 18.57, but it remains shy of testing the daily low of 18.55. A breach of the latter could expose the confluence of the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at around 18.46/48, before testing the yearly low of 18.19. On further weakness, the 18.00 milestone lies ahead.

On the upside, if USD/MXN climbs above 18.60, the next resistance would be the September 2 high at 18.86, ahead of the 19.00 figure.