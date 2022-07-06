“The Bank of Canada (BOC) is set to raise its overnight rate by a hefty 75 basis points (bps) this month and by another 50 in September, front-loading a campaign to take monetary policy to where it will restrain the economy,” according to a Reuters poll of 29 economists.
Key findings
But the June 30-July 6 survey suggests the BoC will halt earlier than the Fed, pausing throughout next year in part as deeply indebted Canadian households are more vulnerable to higher borrowing costs.
Still, over 90% of respondents, 27 of 29, said the BoC, which already delivered back-to-back 50 basis point hikes at its previous two meetings, will deliver a 75 basis point hike to 2.25% on July 13 following a similar move at the Fed's June meeting.
The BoC will hike again by 50 basis points in September, according to a significant majority of economists, taking the overnight rate to 2.75%. That is well into a neutral range - where the economy is neither stimulated nor restricted by policy - estimated at 2-3% by economists in the poll.
Most respondents said the BoC will dial down the size of its hikes to 25 basis point increments or lower in October and December, taking the rate to 3.25% by year-end, in line with interest rate futures. But over one-quarter of poll respondents predicted the year-end rate to be higher than that.
The BoC is expected to pause throughout next year even as the Fed carries on raising rates.
Inflation was expected to cool significantly from a near 40-year high of 7.7% in May to 2.2% by the fourth quarter of next year, according to the poll, as recession risks rise.
All economists but one responding to an additional question said the cost of living crisis would not ease significantly for at least six months.
Also read: USD/CAD retreats towards 1.3000 as oil recovers, focus on US ADP Employment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD displays a volatility squeeze below 0.6800, focus is on US NFP
The AUD/USD pair is juggling minutely above 0.6780 in the early Tokyo session. It looks like the pair is following the footprints of the lackluster US dollar index (DXY) and is witnessing volatility contraction. The aussie bulls have failed to capitalize on the 50 bps rate hike announcement by the RBA.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold sees downside below $1,730 on upbeat DXY, US NFP in focus
Gold price has turned into a consolidation phase after displaying a sheer downside move to near $1,732.00 in the New York session. On a broader note, the precious metal is in the grip of bears and possesses the downside potential if it violates the crucial support of $1,730.00.
Polygon’s MATIC is due for a massive uptrend unless this happens
Polygon’s MATIC price continues to display optimistic signals. Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Polygon’s Matic price could rally towards $1.00 in the coming days. From June 18 to June 24, the bulls accomplished a 90% rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!