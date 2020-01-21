Bank Indonesia to stand pat on its monetary policy this Thursday – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of economists, Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank is seen keeping rates on hold at its policy review this Thursday.

Key Findings:

“Twenty-two of 25 economists in the poll expected BI to hold the 7-day reverse repurchase rate steady at 5.00%, at its first policy meeting of the year.

Three economists expected a 25-basis point cut.

BI estimates the economy will expand around 5.1%-5.5% this year, slightly faster than last year’s projected 5.1% rate - the first-time growth has slowed in four years.”