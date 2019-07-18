ANZ analysts point out that the Bank Indonesia (BI) has cut its 7-day reverse repo rate by 25bp to 5.75% today.

Key Quotes

“The move reflects pipeline BI’s desire to boost growth and the governor signalled that further easing is in the pipeline.”

“Overall, we see an additional 50bp worth of cuts in the current easing cycle, with the next 25bp cut likely to materialise in Q4.”