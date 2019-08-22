Bank Indonesia Governor: Interest rate cuts aimed at stimulating demand for loans

After surprising the markets with a 25bps rate cut, the Bank Indonesia’s Governor continues to speak at the presser, with the further comments found below.

Policy rate decision is consistent with low inflation outlook.

Decision also to support GDP growth, cushion economy from global economic slowdown.

Looking forward, central bank to continue with "accommodative policy mix".

Consideration for rate cut also includes attractiveness of Indonesian assets for foreign investors.

We have to take preemptive move to anticipate global economic slowdown.

Interest rate cuts aimed at stimulating demand for loans.

To continue to explore macroprudential tools that can be loosened.

Inflation seen around 3% in 2020.

Aggregate demand is seen below aggregate supply in next 2 years.

Baseline for latest decision is for no more us interest rate cut this year.

Markets see possible more interest rate cuts by the US Fed.

Will remain in the market for Rupiah stabilization.