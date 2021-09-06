BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding sinks as investors fear common prosperity funds

In other regulatory news , a report surfaced that ride-hailing company Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) could see its troubled operations taken over by the Chinese government in the near future . This does not mean that Didi would be a government institution, rather it would be operated by government associated firms. Shares of Didi gained 2.38% on Friday, as the stock closed out its most successful week as a publicly traded company.

After news broke of AliBaba joining other tech giants like Tencent (TCEHY) and PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) in donating to President Xi Jingping’s Common Prosperity movement, shares of the eCommerce giant fell. In fact, most of the tech companies that also trade on the Hang Seng index fell after the report, despite what appears to be these companies squaring up with the government. The truth is, the donations do not mean that the ongoing regulations and crackdowns from the government are over . In fact, it may mean more donations and payments to come which has investors retreating from AliBaba after its recent attempt to rebound.

NYSE:BABA fell for the second straight session as Chinese ADRs sold off into the September Labor Day weekend. On Friday, shares of AliBaba fell by 0.99% and closed the trading day at $170.30 . The markets lacked any sort of real direction on Friday, as Wall Street mostly shrugged off a disappointing jobs report for the month of August. The Dow and S&P 500 closed the day lower, while the NASDAQ rallied to a new all-time high on tech strength and impressive quarters from the likes of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

